Gina Carano to return to Disney's Mandalorian? Why she was fired; how Elon Musk helped in her lawsuit

Gina Carano has settled her lawsuit Walt Disney Co., who she sued for wrongful termination after she was fired from Mandalorian – the Disney+ Star Wars television series, where she played Cara Dune in the first two seasons from 2019 to 2020. Gina Carano's character was written out in Season 3 of the Mandalorian, and it was mentioned that Cara Dune had been recruited by the New Republic Special Forces, after she turned in Moff Gideon. (Reuters)

“I have come to an agreement with Disney/Lucasfilm which I believe is the best outcome for all parties involved. I hope this brings some healing to the force,” she said on X.

A Lucasfilm spokesperson, meanwhile, said “Ms. Carano was always well respected by her directors, co-stars, and staff, and she worked hard to perfect her craft while treating her colleagues with kindness and respect. With this lawsuit concluded, we look forward to identifying opportunities to work together with Ms. Carano in the near future.”

Carano's character was written out in Season 3, and it was mentioned that Cara Dune had been recruited by the New Republic Special Forces, after she turned in Moff Gideon.

Also Read | Liam Neeson wasn't impressed with his ‘namby pamby death’ in Star Wars: ‘Oh please. Hardly a master jedi’

Now, with the lawsuit settled, and Lucasfilm stating a desire to work with Carano in the future, many are clamoring for her to return to Mandalorian.

“Gina Carano can you please come back in the Mandalorian that be great Grogu would be happy to see you,” one person said on X.

Another exclaimed “We want to see Gina Carano in the new Mandalorian movie! We want Cara Dune back!”

While fans rejoice the possible return of Cara Dune, here is why Gina Carano was fired and how Elon Musk helped her in the lawsuit.

Gina Carano controversy explained

Gina Carano had put up a string of controversial posts, after which she was fired. The actor consistently took a stance against Covid vaccines throughout the pandemic. She also implied the 2020 election was a result of ‘voter fraud’ echoing President Donald Trump's claims.

She posted misinformation on both matters, as per Entertainment Weekly, but things came to a head when Carano posted a meme that compared having different political opinions to being Jewish in Nazi Germany.

Carano defended her post, saying it “just made sense — don’t hate your neighbor. Before the Nazis were as powerful as they became, you had to make it OK to hate this person next to you. That’s how we get to dangerous places. And history does repeat itself.” Prior to this, Carano also courted controversy, when she mocked the use of pronouns on social media. Not only did co-star Pedro Pascal speak to her at the time, but there was concerted effort from Lucasfilm and Disney HR to media train Carano and send her to a ‘reeducation camp’.

How Elon Musk helped Gina Carano

Elon Musk backed Carano's lawsuit, which she filed in California federal court. Speaking of his help at the time, Carano said “I think it’s pretty incredible what he is doing. A lot of billionaires put their money into buying islands and building bunkers. Elon Musk is using his money to fight massive injustice battles,” as per EW.

After the case was settled too, Carano took a moment to thank Musk.

“I want to extend my deepest most heartfelt gratitude to Elon Musk, a man I’ve never met, who did this Good Samaritan deed for me in funding my lawsuit. Thank you Mr. Musk and @X for backing my case and asking for nothing in return," she said.

Notably, terms of the settlement have not been disclosed. In 2021, Lucasfilm said it had no plans for any future work with Carano and that her “social-media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.” At the time, Carano’s talent agent, United Talent Agency, and publicity firm, ID Public Relations, both said they were no longer working with her.

(With Bloomberg inputs)