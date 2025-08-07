‘Took advantage, laughed at US’ : What Donald Trump said as his tariffs on countries come into effect

As Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs took effect on Thursday, the US President said that billions of dollars from countries that have 'taken advantage' of America will now flow into the country. US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that much more secondary sanctions are yet to come. (AP)

Trump said that the only thing that can stop the United States' greatness would be a "radical left court" that wants to see the failure of America.

Before the tariffs took effect at midnight, Trump said in a post on Truth Social, "BILLIONS OF DOLLARS, LARGELY FROM COUNTRIES THAT HAVE TAKEN ADVANTAGE OF THE UNITED STATES FOR MANY YEARS, LAUGHING ALL THE WAY, WILL START FLOWING INTO THE USA. THE ONLY THING THAT CAN STOP AMERICA’S GREATNESS WOULD BE A RADICAL LEFT COURT THAT WANTS TO SEE OUR COUNTRY FAIL!"

Trump on Wednesday announced an additional 25 per cent tariff on India over the country's oil purchase from Russia, taking the total levies on Indian goods to 50 per cent.

The Indian government responded to Trump's move and called the additional tariffs "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable". The ministry of external affairs said in an official statement, We have already made clear our position on these issues, including the fact that our imports are based on market factors and done with the overall objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India."

"It is therefore extremely unfortunate that the US should choose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest," the MEA added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India would never compromise on the interests of its farmers, even if it means facing economic consequences.

"For us, the interest of our farmers is our top priority. India will never compromise on the interests of farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers. I know we will have to pay a heavy price for it, and I am ready for it. India is ready for it," he said during an event in Delhi amid the rising concerns over Trump tariffs.

Earlier in the day, Donald Trump was asked about India's response to him imposing additional tariffs on it and why India was singled out for penalties for doing trade with Russia.

Trump responded, "It's only been 8 hours. So let's see what happens. You're going to see a lot more...You're going to see so much secondary sanctions."