Thu, Aug 07, 2025
‘India is ready for it’: PM Narendra Modi backs farmers' interest after Donald Trump's extra 25% tariffs

ByAniruddha Dhar
Updated on: Aug 07, 2025 10:20 am IST

PM Modi asserts India prioritises farmers' interests, stating the nation is prepared for economic repercussions to protect farmers, and fishermen.

Amid rising concerns over Donald Trump’s steep tariff hike on Indian exports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India would never compromise on the interests of its farmers, even if it means facing economic consequences.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the MS Swaminathan Centenary International Conference in New Delhi on Thursday, (PMO)

Speaking at the MS Swaminathan Centenary International Conference in Delhi, PM Narendra Modi said, “For us, the interest of our farmers is our top priority. India will never compromise on the interests of farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers. I know we will have to pay a heavy price for it, and I am ready for it. India is ready for it.”

His comments come a day after US President Donald Trump announced an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods, sparking fears of a trade fallout that could impact sectors.

This is a breaking story. We will update this report as verified details emerge.

