Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu movie will release on this date

As the expectation of the journey of Din Djarin and the significant Grogu television series release date date keeps on rising, the final step court date for their film has been fixed. Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu is set to hail "this is the way"(LucasFilm/Disney)

Both Disney and Lucasfilm have booked the year 2026 May 22 for the shows on big-screen, ‘The Mandalorian & Grogu,’ a motion picture extension of the successful and widely applauded series ‘The Mandalorian.’

This announcement, first reported by The Hollywood Reporter, follows the initial reveal back in January 2024 and aligns with earlier conjectures pointing to a 2026 release. The film promises to deepen the lore established by the series, with Jon Favreau, the series creator, at the helm as director. Favreau will also share writing duties with Dave Filoni, Lucasfilm’s Chief Creative Officer. The duo’s collaboration extends to production roles alongside Kathleen Kennedy, the president of Lucasfilm.

What will happen in The Mandalorian and Grogu?

The plotline abstract still remains concealed, though the movie will keep the tradition of its namesake titular fighting action. The biggest anticipation of The Mandalorian is Pedro Pascal being cast again as the titular hero, lending his voice and possibly his screen presence in the case if the storyline calls for Djarin to be unmasked. The role of half-Klingon half-Terran is being split between two actors - Brendan Wayne (Pascal's body double) and Pascal - and both have confirmed their return for the movie.

In conversation with Screen Rant, Wayne addressed Pascal's involvement, stating, “Come on. Of course,” and emphasized the focus on the film’s production over the scheduling conflicts. “Everyone’s so busy about it. It’s like, how about we just focus on the movie? It’s silly. Is [Pascal] busy? Does he have a bunch of projects? Of course. Will they work around his schedule? Yes. It’s no different than Rosario [Dawson of Ahsoka] was.”

What about Mandalorian Season 4?

The future of The Mandalorian as a Disney+ series remains uncertain amidst the buzz surrounding the upcoming film. Brendan Wayne expressed this ambiguity on The Chatooine Show, saying, “No [Season 4]. I know that we’re doing a movie for sure, that’s what I know.”

The Mandalorian & Grogu release date

Disney’s slate of releases doesn’t stop with The Mandalorian & Grogu. The entertainment giant has also slated ‘Toy Story 5’ for a June 19, 2026, theatrical debut. The ‘Moana’ live-action adaptation has also seen a schedule shift, now premiering on July 10, 2026, a year later than initially planned. Fans can also look forward to ‘Tron: Ares,’ set for an October 10, 2025, release.

As the countdown to May 22, 2026, begins, the excitement for The Mandalorian & Grogu only intensifies.