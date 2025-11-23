Who was Isaac Johnson? Chicago MMA fighter dies after suffering injury during competition

Isaac Johnson, a Chicago MMA fighter, died after suffering injuries during a bout at Cicero Stadium, NBC Chicago reported. Isaac Johnson sustained injuries during his fight on Friday night.(Representational Image/ UnSplash)

Who was Isaac Johnson and what happened?

Isaac Johnson was a 31-year-old mixed martial arts fighter competing in the Matador Fighter Challenge at Cicero Stadium, located in a suburb of Chicago.

He sustained injuries during his fight on Friday night, prompting an ambulance to be called at 8:38 p.m. He was transported to Loyola University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 12:01 a.m.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, an autopsy has been scheduled to determine his cause and manner of death. No further details have been released.

About the event

Johnson was promoted as competing in a heavyweight Thai boxing match at the Matador Fighter Challenge. The promotion described the event as "the ultimate MMA and Thai event, where local warriors will battle it out in high-stakes, high-intensity matches."

Event promoter Joe Goyita addressed the incident on Facebook, writing that Johnson "collapsed towards end of his fight. Medical attention was given by medical staff on hand and he was transported to hospital. I was then informed at around 130 am this morning that he didn't make it."

He added, "I don't have the words to express how I feel right now, all I can say is my deepest condolences to his family, friends, and teammates. We will know more as the medical report is released."