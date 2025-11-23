Is D4vd guilty? Cops level massive charge against suspect in Celeste Rivas death case

The investigation into Celeste Rivas death continues, and singer D4vd has been named as a suspect. Police have now reportedly levelled a serious charge against the 20-year-old musician. D4vd has been named a suspect after the body of Celeste Rivas was found in the trunk of his car in Los Angeles. (AFP)

A police source has said that D4vd or David Anthony Burke has been uncooperative, as per People.

The body of Rivas was found in the trunk of a Tesla registered to him, in September this year. The car was in a towing lot in Los Angeles and the body was reportedly in a decomposed state. Notably, the Los Angeles medical examiner has not yet determined the final cause of death. The toxicology report too is pending. Thus, no potential charges or arrests can be pursued until these findings are made available.

Accusation against D4vd

While the investigation continues, the police source told the publication that he is ‘not cooperating’ with investigators and has not been cooperating from the start. Meanwhile, D4vd's team, in an earlier statement, had shared with NBC Los Angeles that the singer was cooperating with authorities.

The source further added that cops have not yet interviewed D4vd and there was uncertainty about what crimes he and his accomplices might have allegedly committed.

Notably, the Tesla where Rivas body was found was on a Hollywood Hills street before it was towed away. Later, it came to light that D4vd had a rented house there, and the singer soon moved out after the body was discovered. Cops had also gone to the place to collect evidence in the course of their investigation.

The source shared with People that cops were treating it as a homicide investigation and that Rivas' body was found decomposing and wrapped in plastic, when cops had gone to check on the odor emanating from the trunk of D4vd's Tesla. “We are working to determine if her death was a murder or something else,” the publication reported a police source say.

The report of D4vd not cooperating sparked questions online if he was guilty. “So he’s guilty then. Because any innocent person would want to help find who ended the life of a teenager,” one person said on X. Many others alluded to him being guilty in the matter as well. Notably, D4vd has not been found guilty of anything yet as the case is still on.