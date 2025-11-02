Celeste Rivas autopsy update: PI gives massive update in D4vd Tesla case; 'cause of death to be..'

A huge break could be coming in the Celeste Rivas case, as per the private investigator hired by singer D4vd's former landlord. The cause of death in Rivas' case may soon be known. The body of the underage girl was found in the trunk of a Tesla belonging to D4vd, in Los Angeles, on September 8. D4vd and Celeste Rivas. (D4vd on X and Riverside County Sheriff's Office)

It turned out that the car had been towed from Hollywood Hills before the gruesome discovery. Information later emerged that the singer was staying at a rented accommodation there. Soon after the body was discovered, D4vd moved out of the Hollywood Hills place, but cops visited before, to gather evidence. Following this, the landlord of said place hired Steve Fischer, a private eye, to look into the matter, allegedly saying he was not satisfied with the time the Los Angeles Police Department was taking with the case.

Since Fischer got onto the case, he shared some significant findings, including about the Tesla where Rivas' body was found, and recently brought to light some out-of-place tools that were there at D4vd's Hollywood Hills place. Amid all this, the Los Angeles County medical examiner's office is yet to determine a cause of death. Thus far, it is listed as deferred, and police department officials have shared that unless a cause of death is determined, they cannot proceed with it as a homicide investigation.

Thus, there are no suspects yet in the case. While D4vd's team has shared that the singer is cooperating with the investigation, PI Fischer now has an update on when the cause of death might be revealed.

What PI Steve Fischer said

Fischer, who often shares updates of cases on X, wrote about the Celeste Rivas case as well. On Saturday, he shared that the cause of death could be known very soon.

“It appears, based on tracking LA County Medical Examiner cases, that most of the deaths previously listed as deferred (likely pending toxicology results) now have established causes and manners of death through about September 1st or 2nd,” Fischer wrote. This suggests that a determination in Rivas' case could be forthcoming within the next ten days, he added. Thus, one might expect some more information around November 10. “This suggests we could see a determination in the #CelesteRivasHernandez case within the next 10 days,” he wrote.

Fischer added, “This does not necessarily mean the full autopsy report will be completed by then.” He went on to explain that an initial classification would likely be made of both the cause of death as well as the manner of death. This could include homicide, natural causes, suicide, accidental, or undetermined.

“This assumes her case timeline is consistent with other recent cases at the Medical Examiner’s Office,” the private investigator concluded.

Notably, Fischer earlier had suggested that Rivas' may have died of an accidental overdose. The LAPD too, in an earlier statement to a media outlet, had noted that there might not be any foul play involved in Rivas' death at all.