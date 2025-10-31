Celeste Rivas case update: Is D4vd guilty? PI drops massive hint about 'tools' found at singer's Hollywood Hills home

A private investigator investigating the death of a missing girl has shared new details about unusual items allegedly found in singer D4vd's Los Angeles rental home, as authorities continue probing how Celeste Rivas Hernandez's body ended up in the trunk of the 20-year-old artist's abandoned Tesla, as reported by the Daily Mail. The severely decomposed remains were discovered on September 8 in the impound vehicle registered to the singer whose real name is David Anthony Burke. Investigator uncovers strange tools and medications in D4vd's rental as authorities probe Celeste Rivas Hernandez's death.(D4vd on X and Riverside County Sheriff's Office)

PI reveals items allegedly found at D4vd's house

The owner of the rental property, Mladen Trifunovic, told the Daily Mail that he hired private investigator Steve Fischer to probe the case. Since then, Fischer has reviewed surveillance footage, spoken with neighbors, and scoured the home for clues, previously reporting the discovery of several unusual items with no apparent domestic use.

On Wednesday, he told the media outlet, “There were multiple of these items that could all be used together - heavy-duty tools and machinery you’d never need in a Hollywood Hills home. You’d be more likely to find them on a farm.”

The private investigator noted that one of the items seemed to have been recently delivered, still in its original shipping packaging. “He said, ”I don’t know what impact these items could have on the overall narrative, if any," describing their presence as unusual. He added that the LAPD had been informed about the findings.

In interviews with Court TV and Law & Crime earlier this month, Fischer described the recovered items as “sadistic," hinting that they might have been intended “ to get rid of a person.” He reiterated these claims on Wednesday but did not provide any additional information.

In addition to the unusual items, bottles of prescription pain medication and various pieces of drug paraphernalia were recovered from the home, as reported by the Daily Mail. Despite these findings, Fischer noted that the overall condition of the property and most items appeared otherwise normal.

Fischer also revealed that he and his team found signs that several other people had been staying at the singer's home, with personal belongings of both men and women scattered across guest bedrooms, bedside tables, and bathroom cabinets. He noted that none of the female items appeared to belong to Celeste.

Her cause of death is yet to be determined by the authorities, as autopsy and toxicology results are still pending. The LAPD is investigating the case as a death investigation rather than a homicide, and no suspects have been identified. The LAPD has yet to confirm any connection between Celeste and D4vd, and the investigation is ongoing.