Morgan Wallen’s 2026 Still The Problem US Tour: When do tickets go on sale? Details

Morgan Wallen is hitting the road in 2026 with his 21-date Still The Problem Tour, kicking off April 10 in Minneapolis. The tour, which will visit 11 cities, is inspired by his chart-topping I'm The Problem album, released May 16, 2025, on Big Loud/Mercury Records, which spent 12 non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard 200, as reported by Billboard. FILE - Morgan Wallen appears at the 56th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on Nov. 9, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Morgan Wallen US Tour dates

The Still The Problem Tour will hit major stadiums across the country, including Las Vegas, Indianapolis, Chicago, Philadelphia, Denver, and Pittsburgh. Wallen is set to perform two nights in most cities, with special one-night shows at three major college football stadiums: Florida’s Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Michigan’s Michigan Stadium, and one night only at Alabama’s Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

According to Billboard, the following is the complete schedule for Wallen's Still The Problem Tour 2026:

April 10: Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Stadium w/ Thomas Rhett, Gavin Adcock, Vincent Mason

April 11: Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Stadium w/ HARDY, Gavin Adcock, Vincent Mason

April 18: Tuscaloosa, Ala. @ Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium w/ Ella Langley, Vincent Mason, Zach John King

May 1: Las Vegas, Nev. @ Allegiant Stadium w/ Brooks & Dunn, Gavin Adcock, Vincent Mason

May 2: Las Vegas, Nev. @ Allegiant Stadium w/ Thomas Rhett, Gavin Adcock, Vincent Mason

May 8: Indianapolis, Ind. @ Lucas Oil Stadium w/ Brooks & Dunn, Hudson Westbrook, Zach John King

May 9: Indianapolis, Ind. @ Lucas Oil Stadium w/ Ella Langley, Flatland Cavalry, Zach John King

May 15: Gainesville, Fla. @ Ben Hill Griffin Stadium w/ Thomas Rhett, Gavin Adcock, Zach John King

May 16: Gainesville, Fla. @ Ben Hill Griffin Stadium w/ Ella Langley, Gavin Adcock, Zach John King

May 29: Denver, Colo. @ Empower Field at Mile High w/ Brooks & Dunn, Gavin Adcock, Vincent Mason

May 30: Denver, Colo. @ Empower Field at Mile High w/ Ella Langley, Gavin Adcock, Vincent Mason

June 5: Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Acrisure Stadium w/ Brooks & Dunn, Gavin Adcock, Zach John King

June 6: Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Acrisure Stadium w/ Ella Langley, Gavin Adcock, Zach John King

June 19: Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field w/ Brooks & Dunn, Gavin Adcock, Zach John King

June 20: Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field w/ Ella Langley, Gavin Adcock, Zach John King

July 17: Baltimore, Md. @ M&T Bank Stadium w/ Brooks & Dunn, Gavin Adcock, Jason Scott & The High Heat

July 18: Baltimore, Md. @ M&T Bank Stadium w/ Ella Langley, Gavin Adcock, Jason Scott & The High Heat

July 24: Ann Arbor, Mich. @ Michigan Stadium w/ Thomas Rhett, Hudson Westbrook, Blake Whiten

July 25: Ann Arbor, Mich. @ Michigan Stadium w/ HARDY, Hudson Westbrook, Blake Whiten

July 31: Philadelphia, Pa. @ Lincoln Financial Field w/ ​​Brooks & Dunn, Hudson Westbrook, Blake Whiten

Aug. 1: Philadelphia, Pa. @ Lincoln Financial Field w/ Ella Langley, Hudson Westbrook, Blake Whiten

Wallen's Still The Problem tour: Ticket details

Pre-sale registration for Wallen's tour is open now through November 6 at 10 pm local time at the official website StillTheProblem.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 7 pm starting at 10 am local time, as per Billboard.

As with his previous tours, a portion of each ticket sold for the Still The Problem Tour will support the Morgan Wallen Foundation, which funds programs for youth in sports and music.