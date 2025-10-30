Floyd Roger Myers Jr. cause of death: How did Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor die?

Floyd Roger Myers Jr., who appeared as a child actor on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, has died at 42, as reported by The New York Post. His mother shared that she had spoken with him the night before his death, expressing her grief over the loss. Floyd Roger Myers Jr., former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor, dies at 42 from a heart attack.(Floyd Myers Jr/Instagram)

Floyd Roger Myers Jr. cause of death

Myers Jr. passed away at his home in Maryland on Wednesday morning from a heart attack, according to his mother, Renee Trice, who confirmed the news to TMZ. His mother revealed that The Jacksons: An American Dream actor had endured three heart attacks over the past three years.

Myers' sister, Tyree Trice, described him on a GoFundMe page set up to assist with funeral expenses and support his children as a “devoted father, loving brother, and friend whose kindness, laughter, and warmth touched everyone he met,” as reported by The New York Post.

His sister said, “Roger leaves behind his four beautiful children — Taelyn, Kinsley, Tyler, and Knox — and our loving family is now facing the unimaginable loss of someone who meant everything to us.”

About Floyd Roger Myers Jr.

Myers began his acting career in 1992, appearing as a young Will in an episode of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, according to his IMDb page. He went on to play Marlon Jackson in ABC's miniseries The Jacksons: An American Dream, acting alongside stars such as Angela Bassett, Vanessa Williams, and Billy Dee Williams. His final screen edit came in 2000 with an appearance on the short-lived WB teen drama Young Americans, as reported by The NYP.

Myers later co-founded The Fellowship Men's Group, an organization aimed at supporting men in their journeys “lead, heal and thrive,” according to the group's Instagram bio.