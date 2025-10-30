Northwest R-1 School District Superintendent Jennifer Hecktor is set to officially resign from her position in June 2026, Mary Thomasson, president of the district’s Board of Education, has said, according to ksdk.com. Hecktor has been on leave for personal reasons since early October, and will remain on leave until June 30, 2026, before she resigns. Who is Jennifer Hecktor and why is the Northwest R-1 School District Superintendent resigning?(Wentzville School District/Facebook)

Why is Jennifer Hecktor resigning?

Hecktor has not revealed why she is resigning. The school board will soon hold a work session to discuss searching for a new superintendent. During the search, Doréan Dow, assistant superintendent of secondary schools, and Grace Green, assistant superintendent of elementary schools, have been appointed to interim positions to handle the superintendent’s responsibilities, according to Thomasson.

“I wish nothing but the best for the district. I have loved being the superintendent there, and I think we've accomplished phenomenal things together,” Hecktor said in a statement on October 28. “I'm a parent and a resident in the district, so I'm looking forward to continuing to be an active participant in the district.”

Read More | Who is Damian Williams? Manhattan’s top federal prosecutor who brought charges against Diddy resigns as Trump returns

Who is Jennifer Hecktor?

According to Hecktor’s LinkedIn profile, she has been Northwest R-1 School District Superintendent since July 2022. She has previously been a teacher at Francis Howell School District, Pattonville School District and Conroe Independent School District. She was also a 7th Grade English Teacher at Fort Zumwalt West Middle School, where she later became the Principal. She has also worked as an administrative intern at Westhoff Elementary School.

Read More | Who is Louis DeJoy? US Postmaster General resigns days after asking Musk-led DOGE for assistance with various issues

From 2015 to 2018, Hecktor worked as an Assistant Superintendent at Wright City R-II School District. From 2018 to 2022, before she became the Northwest R-1 School District Superintendent, she worked as the Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources at Wentzville School District.

The Wentzville School District shared in an April 2018 Facebook post welcoming Hecktor that she is a native of St. Charles. The post added that she has worked as an adjunct professor at Lindenwood University.