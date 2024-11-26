Who is Damian Williams? Manhattan’s top federal prosecutor who brought charges against Diddy resigns as Trump returns

Manhattan’s top federal prosecutor Damian Williams announced on Monday, November 25, that he is resigning from his post next month. This will make way for Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the powerful office. About a month before the president-elect’s inauguration, Williams said he has decided to step down as US attorney for the Southern District of New York on December 13. Damian Williams, Manhattan’s top federal prosecutor, resigns (REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo)(REUTERS)

“Today is a bittersweet day for me,” Williams said in a statement, according to New York Post. “It is bitter in the sense that I am leaving my dream job, leading an institution I love that is filled with the finest public servants in the world.”

“It is sweet in that I am confident I am leaving at a time when the Office is functioning at an incredibly high level — upholding and exceeding its already high standard of excellence, integrity, and independence,” he added.

Who is Damian Williams?

Williams was appointed by president Joe Biden in November 2021. He went after several high-profile Democrats during his tenure, including former New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez and New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Williams’ office notably secured several convictions of former billionaire financiers on fraud charges, including of Archegos Capital Management founder Sung Kook ‘Bill’ Hwang and former FTX cryptocurrency exchange founder Sam Bankman-Fried. He famously brought the sex-trafficking charges against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, which accused the music mogul of leading a criminal empire in which he forced victims to take part in drugged-up sex shows, and threatened them.

William announced he is resigning days after Trump said he has plans to replace him with former US Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton. “Jay is a highly respected business leader, counsel, and public servant,” Trump previously wrote on Truth Social. “Jay is going to be a strong Fighter for the Truth as we, Make America Great Again.”

The position requires the US Senate’s confirmation. Edward Y. Kim, William’s deputy, will take over as acting US Attorney when he resigns.