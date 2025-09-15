List of workers fired, placed on leave for ‘hateful’ remarks on Charlie Kirk killing as Nancy Mace issues fresh warning

Representative Nancy Mace has urged people to send complaints about public servants, academics, and instructors in South Carolina who are celebrating Charlie Kirk's murder. The murder of Charlie Kirk is igniting discussion about political violence in the United States,

Taking to X, Mace wrote: “If you know of any professor, teacher, or public employee in South Carolina who is excusing or celebrating this violence, contact our office immediately. You want a fight? You’ve got one.”

She went on to say that anyone who celebrate Kirk's murder have no right to “shaping young minds or living off taxpayer dollars.”

Netizens react to Nancy Mace's post

Reacting to the post, one person said “completely agree,” adding that “cancel culture isn’t great but those who cheer on death of another politically involved American shouldn’t be near the education of kids or working within our government.”

“Lock them up!” another wrote.

“Please use your voice to have these professors removed,” a third user commented, while the fourth one chimed in, “Children are easily influenced. Having teachers celebrating the assassination and death of someone is a horrific example for young minds.”

Charlie Kirk assassination: List of workers fired, placed on leave for celebrating his death

The murder of Kirk is igniting discussion about political violence in the United States, as well as possible professional consequences for staff members who voice their opinions on the conservative activist's passing and other contentious subjects.

Several companies and other institutions have fired staff members this week due to their public comments on Kirk, who was killed on Wednesday while speaking at Utah Valley University. A political commentator, a university employee, a sports writer, and a US Secret Service operative were among those who lost their jobs or faced severe consequences.

Workers in a variety of fields, including academics, are in hot water due to the comments they made about Kirk's passing or his political views.

Reporter Gerald Bourguet was fired by Arizona-focused online sports news outlet PHNX Sports after he published a now-deleted social media post on Wednesday. “Refusing to mourn a life devoted to that cause is not the same thing as celebrating gun violence,” he said.

“Truly don't care if you think it's insensitive or poor timing to decline to respect an evil man who died,” Bourguet added.

MSNBC fired analyst Matthew Dowd after he said in an on-air interview that Kirk had promoted inflammatory speech and that “hateful thoughts lead to hateful words, which then lead to hateful actions.”

According to a statement from Middle Tennessee State University, a staff member was fired for making “inappropriate and callous comments” in the wake of Kirk's death.

In a statement published on X, Nasdaq claimed that it had fired a worker for posting on social media about Kirk's shooting, saying that they “were a clear violation of our policy.”

The US Secret Service said in a Facebook post that it has placed an agent on leave for allegedly expressing unfavorable views on Kirk.

United Airlines informed CBS News that it has taken action against staff members who, according to the airline, made remarks about Kirk's death in public.