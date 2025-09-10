Facebook users to receive share of $725mn privacy settlement: Know how much you could get

Facebook users will soon receive their long-awaited privacy settlement payout. Here we provide you all the details as millions of Americans are now set to receive payouts. The Facebook settlement, which was first approved in 2023 but was delayed by judicial appeals, reached its conclusion this May. (AP)

This development comes following a historic $725 million privacy class-action deal with Facebook, which settled allegations that the social media giant inappropriately shared user data with other entities without agreement, including the contentious Cambridge Analytica organization.

During his initial presidential campaign in 2016, Donald Trump allegedly employed Cambridge Analytica to disseminate Russian disinformation.

Facebook payouts started on September 3

Payouts officially began on September 3, according to Angeion, the business in charge of the settlement distribution.

According to Angeion, the allocations will be made over a ten-week period.

Following legal and administrative costs, claimants will get a portion of the settlement money based on a point system: one point for each month a user maintained a Facebook account from May 2007 to December 2022.

Here's How much payout could you get

Although payouts will differ, attorneys suggested that the average compensation in 2023 would be $30.

According to The Hill, the attorneys involved in the lawsuit will profit the most, taking home $181 million, while the eight principal plaintiffs would each receive $15,000.

Lesley Weaver, co-lead counsel for the plaintiffs, stated in September 2023 that around 17 million of the record-breaking 28 million claims that were drawn by the settlement were considered eligible, making it possibly the largest number ever filed in a US class-action case.

Payments are being made using the method that each claimant choose, which may be paper checks, prepaid Mastercard, Venmo, PayPal, Zelle, or direct deposit.

Customers should keep an eye on their email in the coming weeks for updates about when they might anticipate receiving their payment.