Amazon refund lawsuit: Do you qualify for payouts? Check eligibility and how to apply

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
May 18, 2025 12:46 AM IST

Amazon has been accused of violating its refund policy by failing to pay back customers for properly returned items

Amazon has been accused of violating its refund policy by failing to pay back customers for properly returned items. Plaintiff Holly Jones Clark of Kentucky filed the lawsuit in the US District Court for the Western District of Washington. They allege that the Jeff Bezos-led company systematically failed to issue refunds for products returned within the 30-day window. 

Amazon has been accused of not paying refund amounts to customers(Unsplash)
Amazon has been accused of not paying refund amounts to customers(Unsplash)

What is Amazon's return policy?

Amazon’s 30-day return policy allows most items to be returned within 30 days of delivery for a refund or replacement, provided they are in new, unused condition. Exceptions include digital products, gift cards, and hazardous materials. Devices are non-returnable after 30 days. Processing may take up to 30 days.

What is the refund lawsuit?

According to the lawsuit filed in Washington, the plaintiff said they ordered a book via Amazon, which was canceled by the seller. They were informed about a refund, but it was never issued, despite many follow-ups. After the complaint was filed, several social media users also raised similar issues. 

“Contrary to its Return Policy and representations about its Return Policy, it is up to the customer to follow up on whether he has actually obtained a refund or not," the complaint, filed in 2023, read. 

The proposed class includes: "All persons in the United States, who… were charged by Defendant [Amazon] for failing to return a product that was timely returned in its original condition during the six years prior to the filing of this action.”

Are you eligible for the Amazon refund payouts?

Yes. You can join the class if you: 

Returned an Amazon item on time and in proper condition

Were charged despite completing the return

Were promised a refund (or received an instant one) but never got it

The court is yet to certify the class. Only after the official certification, customers will be able to join or will be automatically included in the class. You will receive a mail or an email about the same. 

How to stay updated or participate later?

Case website: There is no official portal yet, but keep an eye for one. 

Court records: You can follow the docket via PACER.gov by searching Case No. 2:23-cv-01702.

Law firms: The case was filed by Borde Law PLLC and The Grant Law Firm PLLC.

