MSNBC guest lambasts Trump, pokes fun at Americans with shocking US-Canada war warning; ‘We’re not just a snack’

MSNBC's Katy Tur was shocked as Canadian journalist Stephen Marche on Tuesday poked fun at Americans and warned that war between his nation and the US could break out soon. MSNBC guest Stephen Marche accused President Trump of inciting a possible military conflict between the longstanding partners.(MSNBC )

During an interview with Stephen Marche, whose piece in The Atlantic raises the possibility of a military confrontation with the US's northern neighbor, Tur grilled him about the article he wrote for The Atlantic.

“Just the very fact that it was published, I think is surprising - that we can have a conversation that is serious about what a war with Canada would look like. Explain why it's no longer unthinkable,” she asked the guest on her show, as per Mediaite.

Canadian journalist Stephen Marche tears into Trump

In his response, Marche accused President Trump of inciting a possible military conflict between the longstanding partners.

“Well, because Donald Trump makes us think it, right? I mean, he talks about annexing us on a regular basis. I mean, somewhere around 2% of the American population actually want to do this, but you know, at this point in its history, you know the American people can obviously be convinced of anything, right?” the Canadian journalist said.

He went on to mention the rise in the number of Republicans seeing Canada as “an enemy.”

“And already you see numbers of Republicans who consider Canada an enemy to be growing are. And, you know, I think when countries are in constitutional crisis, and when their legal system starts to fall apart, as America’s legal system is falling apart, violence against neighboring countries is a very common, to me it’s very intimately tied with this talk about being a third term president, right? That’s exactly-, that’s out of the playbook of authoritarian governments around the world. And so Canada really does need to think about protecting ourselves from the United States, and making sure that we’re not just a snack,” Marche added.

Prior to Trump's meeting with the newly appointed Canadian Prime Minister, Marche presented similar points in his article for The Atlantic, which was released over the weekend.

In the article, he weighed in on the likelihood of a military war between US and Canada and arguing that his nation would not be easily taken.

Trump meets Mark Carney

Meanwhile, Trump met with Mark Carney, the newly appointed prime minister of Canada, at the White House on Tuesday.

Throughout their discussion, Trump reiterated his proposal to designate the northern country as the “51st state” of the US.

He asserted that the boundary between the United States and Canada was “artificially drawn” and that they would have a “wonderful marriage” if they united. “But it takes two to tango, right?” he continued.

Squirming in his seat, Carney retorted that Canada was “not for sale.”