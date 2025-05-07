‘Mark Carney is basically talking to a brick wall’: Trump faces backlash over ‘Canada-US wonderful marriage’ remark

US President Donald Trump yet again came under fire for his stubbornness over his controversial idea of making Canada the 51st US state. In his meeting with Canadian PM Mark Carney, Trump stated that he “stands by” his earlier remarks of annexing Canada. US President Donald Trump, right, and Mark Carney, Canada's prime minister, during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. Photographer: Francis Chung/Politico/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

When a reporter questioned Trump what statehood would entail, the 47th President asserted it would mean "a massive tax cut for Canadians" and "free military" protection. According to him, the two nations are about to enter into a “wonderful marriage.”

Trump refused to discuss the issue of turning Canada into the 51st state of the US, saying that “We're not going to be discussing that, unless somebody wants to discuss that...it really would be a wonderful marriage.”

Canadian PM Carney rejected Trump's idea, asserting: “There are some places that are never for sale...it's not for sale. It won't be for sale, ever.”

However, Trump remain persisted and said: “Never say never,” prompting Carney to utter “never, never, never.”

During his campaign, Carney claimed to have met with the Canadian people, who he referred to as the country's “owners,” and he made it clear that “it won't be for sale ever.”

Trump meets Carney: Netizens fume over US President's remarks

As Trump and Carney's meeting clips went viral on social media, several netizens blasted Trump and expressed their support for the Canadian PM.

One X user advised the US President: “Let the grown ups speak, Donald.”

“Would not even let Carney talk…. Ridiculous,” another Trump critic said.

“Well if we're grading, Carney gets an A+ for this measured tactful response!” a third user wrote.

Hailing Carney and mocking Trump, one said, he is going to “be good at dealing with the toddler,” while another added, “Carney is basically talking to a brick wall…without as many brain cells.”

During their Oval Office meeting, Carney did indicate a desire to cooperate with the US throughout their conversation. He talked about the partnership's “opportunity” and what the two nations could "build together."

In contrast, Trump described Carney's recent election victory as “very big” and described him as a “very talented” leader, implying that despite their disparities, the two share "a lot of things in common."