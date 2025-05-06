Menu Explore
Donald Trump's response to a new trade deal with Canada as he meets Mark Carney: ‘I would…’

ByHT News Desk
May 06, 2025 11:42 PM IST

The remarks came as Trump met Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the White House during the latter's visit to Washington.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he would "love" to sign a new trade agreement with Canada, whose current deal is due for renegotiation.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and US President Donald Trump engage in a meeting at the White House in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.(AP)
The remarks came as Trump met Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the White House during the latter's visit to Washington. This is Carney's first overseas visit since winning the Canadian election about a week ago.

"I would love that," Trump said at the White House when asked if he would like the first trade deal he announced to be with Canada.

The existing United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) free trade agreement is due for a review by 2026.

Just hours before welcoming Carney to the White House on Tuesday, Trump declared that America does not need anything from Canada. He took to TruthSocial and said, “I very much want to work with him, but cannot understand one simple TRUTH — Why is America subsidizing Canada by $200 Billion Dollars a year, in addition to giving them FREE Military Protection, and many other things."

“We don’t need their Cars, we don’t need their Energy, we don’t need their Lumber, we don’t need ANYTHING they have, other than their friendship, which hopefully we will always maintain,” he added.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Canada Election 2025 result live updates
