Love Island's Huda Mustafa apologizes to Olandria Carthen over livestream controversy involving racial slur

Love Island alum Huda Mustafa has publicly apologized to Olandria Carthen after facing backlash for appearing to laugh during a live stream in which a racial slur was directed at the latter. Posting a follow-up statement on social media on Wednesday, Huda said she wanted to address the situation further and clarify her earlier remarks, as reported by TMZ. Huda Mustafa apologized to Olandria Carthen after backlash for laughing during a live stream when a racial slur was directed at Olandria.(hudabubbaaa/Instagram)

Huda Mustafa issues an apology to Olandria

In her statement, Mustafa began by expressing admiration and respect for Olandria, emphasizing that she holds her former co-star in high regard. She described it as “extremely disheartening” to witness anyone use such racist language on the live stream.

The Love Island alum went on to apologize directly to Olandria, clarifying that her “immediate reaction” during the live stream had been misunderstood. She explained that her brief laugh came from being caught off guard and that she hadn't immediately registered what was said.

Additionally, in an effort to take accountability, Mustafa added that she plans to donate to teh NAACP and encouraged her followers to support similar causes. She included links to several racial justice and equity organizations, noting that she hopes the controversy can spark broader conversations about awareness and allyship, as reported by TMZ.

Huda Mustafa's live stream and her reaction

The controversy began during a live stream featuring Mustafa and her boyfriend, Louis Russell, which took a turn when a viewer used a racial slur directed at Olandria, prompting the couple to laugh. She later clarified that while she heard the slur, she didn't realize it was aimed at Olandria.

She claimed the caller, who appeared to be a young child, caught her off guard. Mustafa wrote, “laughter was because it was AWKWARD.” She added, “I really don't condone racism, which is why it was immediately hung up ... whoever said it is in the wrong," as reported by TMZ.

Russell also addressed the backlash in a now-deleted Instagram story, asserting that as a Black man who has faced racism personally, he would never condone or support such behavior. He wrote, “I don't even wanna give the person that said the slur the satisfaction that they get from this but I have to come here and say something because it wasn't what we heard,” defending himself.