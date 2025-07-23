Who is Huda Mustafa's father? Love Island finalist says dad was ‘extremely abusive’ towards her and her mom

Huda Mustafa, who was a finalist on season 7 of Love Island USA, went through serious abuse growing up, she has alleged. She said during an episode of Call Her Daddy podcast, “Growing up, my dad was extremely abusive.” Huda Mustafa hasn’t spoken to her father since she was 16, which was eight years ago.(AP)

Mustafa recalled that her father was abusive towards her mother as well. She said, “He was very abusive toward my mother, toward me and my siblings. A vivid memory I have as a kid … I remember hearing my dad beating the s*** out of my mom in the room," according to US Weekly report.

Who is Huda Mustafa's father?

Mustafa's father has not been publicly named and has not responded to the claims.

Mustafa said, "Someone finally got the door open, and I just remember seeing my mom’s face. Her glasses were broken, and then I see him snatch her head back and slam the door.”

Mustafa hasn’t spoken to her father since she was 16, which was eight years ago.

She said, “I haven’t talked to my dad in eight years. I stopped talking to him when I was 16. There’s a really valid reason as to why I’m not speaking to him.”

She added, “There were a lot of times where I was alone with my dad, and there are things that my family doesn’t believe me about.”

Huda said she kept quiet for a long time but eventually became scared.

“I kept a lot of things to myself, and then there was a point where I got really scared. I remember calling my mom, saying, ‘Please pick me up, please pick me up.’ She was like, ‘What’s wrong? I can’t. I have to get you tomorrow.’ She was working three or four jobs.”

Huda Mustafa hid in the bathroom

Mustafa said she would sometimes hide in the bathroom when her dad worked in his office. She said, “The floor would creak sometimes, so I was so scared [he’d hear me]. I tiptoed out and I closed the door really quietly,”

She added, “I was like, ‘Please get out, like, get me out of here.’ And to this day, I don’t think anyone in my family believes anything that I say about that.”

Huda said she understands why her mom and siblings might not believe her.

“I just accepted that,” she said. “I know what was going on, and I had listened to podcasts about certain things leading up to a lot with my dad. It made me realize, like, I don’t want to say grooming, but there are a lot of things that were happening.”

Huda revealed that her father didn't ‘remarried’ and never understood his behavior

She said, “My dad hasn’t remarried [or] nothing, like, I have no idea the reasonings behind it.” “So, I never really had a father figure growing up in that way – at all.”