Who are Jeff Bezos’ siblings? All about the Amazon founder's family

Jeff Bezos tied the knot with Lauren Sanchez on June 27. The 61-year-old might be known as the founder of Amazon, but long before that, he was just a big brother. He was born in 1964 to Jacklyn Bezos and her first husband, Ted Jorgensen. After their split, Jacklyn met Mike Bezos, a Cuban immigrant attending college in New Mexico. They got married in 1968, and Mike adopted Jeff. Not long after, Jeff Bezos’ younger siblings - Christina and Mark - came along, reported People. Jeff Bezos has two siblings, Christina and Mark, who are both involved in various ventures.( (Photo by Stefano Rellandini / AFP, REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri))

About Mark Bezos and Christina Bezos

As they got older, Jeff Bezos stayed in Florida for school. Mark went to Norway for boarding school. Eventually, Mark studied advertising at Texas Christian University and built a career in marketing. He even co-founded an ad agency and later launched a private equity firm. He’s also been involved in conservation work and sits on several nonprofit boards, as reported by People.

Christina stayed out of the spotlight but was also one of the early investors in Amazon. Back in 1996, she and Mark each bought 30,000 shares in the company for $10,000.

Mark and Jeff are still close. When Jeff went to space in 2021 with Blue Origin, he brought Mark along. They hugged right before takeoff and teared up during a message from Christina sent from mission control.

Mark’s also a volunteer firefighter in New York. He’s spoken publicly about how helping others - even in small ways - is something that matters deeply to him.

All three siblings are involved with the Bezos Family Foundation, started by their parents. The foundation focuses on education and helping kids reach their full potential. Jeff once said that having siblings you're close to is one of life’s greatest gifts.

Jeff Bezos and his siblings' childhood

The three kids grew up close. Jeff, Christina, and Mark Bezos moved around a lot when they were young. Their dad worked for Exxon, which took the family from New Mexico to Texas and eventually to Florida. According to People, wherever they lived, the siblings stuck together. Jeff Bezos was the big brother, always inventing things. He once built an electric alarm to keep Christina and Mark out of his room. But he also helped them with homework and science projects.

Summers were spent at their granddad’s ranch in Cotulla, Texas. There, they rode horses, fixed old equipment, and even built a house from a kit. Mark once said that time taught them how to be self-reliant and get things done.

FAQs

Who is Jeff Bezos' half-brother?

Mark Bezos is Jeff’s younger half-brother. They share the same mother, Jacklyn Bezos.

How much did Jeff Bezos' siblings invest?

Mark and Christina Bezos each reportedly invested $10,000 in Amazon back in 1996, buying 30,000 shares each.

Did Jeff Bezos ever meet his biological dad?

Yes, Jeff met his biological father, Ted Jorgensen, as an adult. Their reunion happened decades after Ted lost contact with him.

How many siblings does Jeff Bezos have?

Jeff has two younger siblings - a sister named Christina and a brother named Mark.