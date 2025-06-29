Natasha Poonawalla shines in golden vintage Dior dress at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's 'spectacular' wedding in Italy

Natasha Poonawalla, who is the executive director of the Serum Institute of India and is married to CEO of the Serum Institute of India, Adar Poonawalla, took to Instagram on June 28 to share her look from Jeff and Lauren's wedding.

The Amazon founder and former journalist married on June 27 in a lavish ceremony on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore in Venice, Italy. The ceremony was attended by around 200 guests, with the wedding festivities kicking off earlier in the week and costing around $50 million in total, as per Reuters.com.

What did Natasha Poonawalla wear?

Natasha chose a vintage Dior gown that touched the floor and pretty much looked like an extravagant golden gift. Her dress is from the 1960s, and featured a shimmering top and flirty tie-up shoulder straps. The archival piece exuding elegance was paired with a rare vintage Hermes Kelly bag from the 1990s to add a touch of timeless luxury to her overall look. She completed her ensemble with a pair of Gucci heels, covered entirely in intricate beadwork.

Natasha criticised for hair accessory

Natasha's look was finished with a striking hair accessory inspired by Blackamoor figurines. The vintage piece added a dramatic flair to her wedding look. Reacting to a picture of Natasha's look shared on Instagram by the fashion tracker, Eat Tweet Blog, a person wrote, “Is that a version of the Blackamoor brooch that landed Princess Michael of Kent in so much trouble for it's link to slavery?” Responding to it, someone said, “GREAT question.”

Natasha's sweet message for the newlyweds

She wrote a special message in her Instagram caption for the bride and groom, who wore custom-made Dolce and Gabbana on their wedding day, “Bringing amulets, haute couture, and all the best luck for everlasting love to Jeff and Lauren! Thank you for letting me be part of your spectacular celebration — your heartfelt vows and the exceptional speeches of your beautiful children moved us all. Surrounded by close family and friends, your love story truly shines. Here’s to a lifetime of happiness together!”