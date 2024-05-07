 MET Gala 2024: Natasha Poonawalla turns heads in custom Maison Margiela creation featuring chic torn chiffon detailing | Fashion Trends - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
MET Gala 2024: Natasha Poonawalla turns heads in custom Maison Margiela creation featuring chic torn chiffon detailing

ByAkanksha Agnihotri, New Delhi
May 07, 2024 09:26 AM IST

Met Gala 2024: Natasha Poonawalla once again showcases her fashion savvy with an enchanting look for fashion's biggest night, featuring an awe-inspiring gown.

Natasha Poonawalla is one of the few Indians to grace the iconic Met Gala 2024 staircase. Known for her incredible fashion sense and daring outfits, the popular socialite and philanthropist turned heads at the Met in a jaw-dropping custom Margiela gown. Natasha is a celebrated fashion connoisseur whose remarkable sense of style and effortless ability to pull off any look has made her an icon in the world of high fashion. Fashion lovers and critics alike admire her ability to exude confidence and elegance in every outfit she wears. Her look for the gala was no exception as she embraced the theme "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion' in a breath-taking ensemble. Scroll down to know more about her head-turning look. (Also read: Kylie Jenner shines at Met Gala 2024 in an enchanting Oscar de la Renta gown inspired by the garden statue theme. Watch)

Natasha Poonawalla stuns at Met Gala 2024 in Margiela gown.(Instagram)
Natasha Poonawalla stuns at Met Gala 2024 in Margiela gown.(Instagram)

Natasha Poonawalla turn heads at Met Gala in custom Margiela outfit

For her dazzling appearance at the Met Gala, Natasha donned a custom creation from Maison Margiela's Artisanal Collection, designed by the legendary John Galliano. Her attire was a masterful blend of a sculpted bodice, torn fabric, and delicate embellishments, showcasing the artistry of the designer. Her ensemble featured a sculptured white strapless bodycon dress with a sweetheart neckline, adorned with sheer black torn chiffon detailing for an added touch of drama.

Her choice of accessories was as stylish and chic as her ensemble, with a white hat embellished with crystals, high platform heels from Christian Louboutin, and large pearl studs. She completed her look with a matching white bag, also in the same black chiffon layering. The intricate details of her outfit were a testament to her impeccable taste and attention to detail.

Her glam make-up included silver glitter eyeshadow, dark bold winged eyeliner, mascaraed lashes, deep kohl eyes, rosy cheeks, luminous highlighter, contoured cheekbones and a shade of red lipstick to add a pop of colour. Herc's luscious locks were styled into a chic bun and adorned with a stylish white hat. Poonawalla's outfit, with its layer of black chiffon, resembled an ancient cobwebbed outfit in an ode to this year's theme, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.

In a previous nod to the theme, Poonawalla donned a piece from Victor and Rolf's autumn/winter 2018 collection. This ensemble served as a literal interpretation of Sleeping Beauty, showcasing a white silk quilted coat with a pillow replacing the collar. Complementing the look, Poonawalla sported fiery orange hair, styled by hairstylist Eugene Souleiman, which evoked the appearance of having just woken up from bed. The outfit featured a tulle overlay embellished with embroidered dry-flower petals, in keeping with the event's "Garden of Time" dress code.

MET Gala 2024: Natasha Poonawalla turns heads in custom Maison Margiela creation featuring chic torn chiffon detailing
