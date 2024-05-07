 Kylie Jenner shines at Met Gala 2024 in an enchanting Oscar de la Renta gown inspired by the garden statue theme. Watch | Fashion Trends - Hindustan Times
Kylie Jenner shines at Met Gala 2024 in an enchanting Oscar de la Renta gown inspired by the garden statue theme. Watch

ByAkanksha Agnihotri, New Delhi
May 07, 2024 08:27 AM IST

Kylie Jenner stuns in a pedestal gown at Met Gala 2024, paying homage to the theme 'The Garden of Time' with a custom Oscar de la Renta design. All pics, videos

Kylie Jenner once again showcased her sartorial finesse as she graced the Met Gala 2024. Embracing the timeless glamour of old Hollywood, the diva donned a stunning pedestal gown that exuded unparalleled sophistication and elegance, captivating onlookers and commanding attention. Amidst a sea of distinct fashion statements, Kylie opted for an elegant ensemble that paid homage to the evening's theme - a garden statue, courtesy of a custom design by Oscar de la Renta. With the theme 'The Garden of Time', inspired by the Museum of Art's new exhibition 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," let's explore Kylie's stunning Met look and get some fashion inspiration from her iconic style. (Also read: MET Gala 2024: Cardi B's larger-than-life black voluminous Windowsen couture gown sweeps the Met staircase. Watch )

Kylie Jenner captivates at Met Gala 2024 in a pedestal gown by Oscar de la Renta.
Kylie Jenner captivates at Met Gala 2024 in a pedestal gown by Oscar de la Renta.

Kylie Jenner's Met Gala look features a dreamy ivory gown

The house's co-designers, Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, created a special silhouette for Jenner inspired by the garden statues in J.G. Ballard's short story The Garden of Time, which served as the evening's official dress code. Her head-turning gown featured an enchanting double-faced satin design and a rosewater-coloured bodice. Her delicate ensemble also features a sharp sweetheart off-the-shoulder neckline, a cone-shaped bra, a cinched corseted bodice and a large trumpet skirt with a long train, followed by layers of tulle for added drama.

In terms of accessories, Kylie kept it minimal, letting her breathtaking gown do the talking, and simply styled her look with matching pointed-toe heels. For glamour, she kept it sophisticated with a glowing blush make-up look that included nude eyeshadow, mascara-covered lashes, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter and a shade of nude lipstick. She finished off her Met look with a tight ballerina bun adorned with a baby pink rose.

Kylie Jenner poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with this year's theme 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion' in New York.(REUTERS)
Kylie Jenner poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with this year's theme 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion' in New York.(REUTERS)

This year marked Jenner's seventh appearance at the Met Gala. Over the years, the Kylie Cosmetics founder has consistently delivered memorable outfits that have turned heads on the red carpet. In 2022, she wore a bespoke Off-White bridal ensemble with a unique touch of baseball cap and veil, paying homage to the late designer Virgil Abloh. In 2019, she went viral for her campy lavender Versace ensemble, which included a feathered train and sleeves. Going back to 2016, Jenner perfectly interpreted the Manus x Machina theme in a futuristic silver Balmain gown.

News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Kylie Jenner shines at Met Gala 2024 in an enchanting Oscar de la Renta gown inspired by the garden statue theme. Watch
