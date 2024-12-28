‘Real madness, too much money’: Mumbai woman gets mini bag worth 27 lakh to ‘carry her lipstick’

A video of a Mumbai mom and daughter purchasing a mini Kelly has gone viral on social media. In the clip, the mom expresses that she wants to gift her daughter a luxury bag to carry during her honeymoon. A Mumbai mom shared that she wanted to gift her daughter a luxury bag for her honeymoon. (Instagram/@loveluxury)

“Would you pay £26,000 for a bag to carry lipstick?” a company selling pre-owned luxury bags wrote on Instagram. In the video, a mother and her daughter visit a shop to purchase the iconic Hermes Kelly bag. While the mother suggests opting for a larger bag, the daughter firmly expresses her preference for the smaller version. She explains her choice by mentioning that she wants something compact and stylish to "carry her lipstick" during her upcoming honeymoon.

The shop owner shows them several bags, including tan, white, black, and even blue. After learning about each one, the daughter settles for a white bag.

Take a look at the video:

What is social media’s verdict?

The video sparked a diverse range of reactions from the public. While some expressed how they have always dreamt of owning a Kelly, others shared they would not spend so much on a bag. This variety of opinions reflects the ongoing social discourse about luxury and status.

“I've been eyeing this Hermes Birkin for ages, but it's just out of my budget,” wrote an Instagram user. Another added, “None of the bags are looking good.” A third expressed, “If I could afford a bag like that, I wouldn’t even want to use it.” A fourth commented, “I know you pay for the name, but the bag itself isn’t much to look at - my bags from Primark look a lot better.” A fifth said, “Real madness, too much money.”

The Hermes website describes Kelly bags as a “figure of style.” They are available in multiple formats, including a mini. This bag was redesigned several times but became extremely popular due to a picture.

The bag, now an expensive status symbol, is named after the American actress Grace Kelly. It became popular after she was photographed using this Hermes bag to conceal the signs of her pregnancy.