Bengaluru foodie spends 5 lakh on a single restaurant visit, gets shout-out from Zomato

Zomato has released its year-end report for 2024, providing interesting insights into how Indians order food. This year too, biryani continued its undisputed reign as the most-ordered dish in India. Zomato delivered more than 9 crore biryani orders in 2024, which comes to more than three biryanis ordered every second during the year. A nation of biryani lovers, for sure. A Bengaluru foodie spent over ₹ 5 lakh on a single bill while eating out

This year, along with revealing how Indians ordered food during the year, Zomato also released statistics on dining out. One of the most interesting insights came from the ‘dining out’ section. Read on to find out.

Bengaluru foodie spends ₹ 5 lakh

A food lover in Bengaluru spent a staggering amount of money during a single restaurant visit. According to Zomato, the unnamed foodie spent over ₹5 lakh on a single bill.

To be more specific, they spent ₹5,13,733. Talk about expensive.

Between January 1 and December 6, 2024, Indians reserved over 1 crore tables through Zomato - 1,25,55,417, to be more precise. One of the busiest days of the year was Father’s Day, when 84,866 people took their fathers out for a nice lunch or dinner.

When it came to city-specific data, Delhi took the crown of budget-friendly foodies. Delhiites saved ₹195 crore on their dining out bills through Zomato! Bengaluru and Mumbai almost made it to the top, but could not beat New Delhi in terms of savings.

Biryani: the most-ordered dish

For the ninth year in a row, biryani maintained its position as India’s favourite dish. Zomato customers ordered a staggering 9,13,99,110 plates of biryani in 2024. The rice dish also topped Swiggy stats for the most-ordered dish.

Biryani was followed by pizza in terms of most-ordered on Zomato, with the food delivery giant delivering more than 5 crore pizzas. To be exact, Zomato delivered 5,84,46,908 pizzas this year.

When it comes to beverages, India has a clear favourite. Despite being the morning mainstay of most households, tea was the most-ordered beverage on Zomato, beating coffee once again. Indians placed 77,76,725 tea orders, compared to only 74,32,856 coffee orders in 2024.