Is Huda Mustafa still dating Louis Russell? Love Island star says Netflix is keeping her quiet

Love Island star Huda Mustafa appeared on the Love Island Reunion episode aired on Monday and made a sensational claim about the streaming platform, Netflix. Love Island USA season 7 participant Huda Mustafa and Louis Russell.(AP)

Huda, who was reportedly dating fellow Love Island star Louis Russel, was asked on the red carpet if she is dating anybody. She did not answer the question and said that Netflix has barred her legally from disclosing the details of her relationship.

“I can’t speak on it cause of Netflix," Huda Mustafa said, suggesting that the streaming company has barred her legally from speaking about the relationship outside of the villa. She did not reveal further details on why Netflix has kept her quiet.

Here's the video of the exchange:

Huda and Louis made their relationship public by holding hands at the "Weapons" movie premiere on July 31. The romance reportedly emerged shortly after Huda ended things with Chris Seeley on Love Island USA.

The response to the question by Huda sparked widespread reaction. Although no explanation was offered by Huda, many speculated that it could have something to do with the show Perfect Match season 3 on Netflix, where Louis Russel is a contestant. The show is yet to be aired.

A slew of reactions followed Huda's comment:

“Huda saying she can’t speak on her relationship cause of Netflix had everyone like ookayyyyy girl 🤣,” one user said.

“So is Huda’ going on Perfect Match or is she using Netflix as an excuse not to speak when questioned?” wrote another.

“Does Netflix know that Huda can’t talk about her relationship for legal reasons?!” joked one.

This story is being updated.