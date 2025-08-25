Love Island USA's Iris and Pepe break up? Cheating scandal and Instagram clues fuel fan speculation

Love Island USA Season 7 couple Iris Kendall and Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez may have broken up, fans are speculating, amid social media buzz that Pepe cheated on Iris. No official confirmation about a split has come from either of the reality show participants. Iris and Pepe were initially coupled with other people in Season 7; the former was paired with TJ Palma and the latter with Hannah Fields.(X/@loveislandusa)

Pepe and Kendall came in fourth place, but won hearts with their chemistry during Love Island USA Season 7. Now, the two might be headed for a heartbreak!

Here's the tea on all that happened.

Pepe's cheating scandal rumors circulate online

Social media began to buzz with rumors that Pepe had been caught having an affair with a woman. She reportedly came forward on Snapchat leading to the matter getting out.

Many shared the alleged images which hinted at the infidelity. The images made their way to the Love Island US Fan Page as well. Notably, Hindustan Times has been unable to independently verify these images, or the woman's claim. One of the photos seems to be an Instagram story screenshot, but searching by the name in the image did not turn up any profile with a matching picture that can be seen in the screenshot shared.

However, it was Pepe and Iris' actions on Instagram that led fans think that there might be more to the buzz.

Iris and Pepe's Instagram activities provide a clue

Pepe and Iris no longer follow each other on Instagram.

Pepe doesn't follow Iris(Instagram)

Reportedly Iris has begun to remove contents pertaining to her and Pepe on her Instagram page as well.

Iris does not follow Pepe(Instagram)

“Iris is currently removing her and Pepe contents from her page,” a person shared on X.

While the identity of the woman remains unknown for now, she is a young, blonde, white woman, going by the photo snippets. Fans, while speculating what might have happened, have also gone on to try and find more dirt on Pepe, and have found him liking photos of numerous other women. A screenshot compiling images Pepe liked has been embedded earlier in this story.

Iris and Pepe's relationship in Love Island USA Season 7

Iris and Pepe were initially coupled with other people in Season 7; the former was paired with TJ Palma and the latter with Hannah Fields. However, they found solace in each other later on in the season and went on to become a couple fans rooted for.

Fans have now reacted to the break-up rumors on social media. One person said on X, “pepe and iris broke up because pepe cheated. always fear men!” Another remarked, “No way Pepe cheated on iris!!!! I wanna fight him.”

Yet another commented, “I wish this Iris and Pepe situation happened before the reunion.” Notably, neither Iris nor Pepe are part of the reunion, which was filmed on August 12, and aired on August 25.