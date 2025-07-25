Are Bryan Arenales and Amaya Espinal still going strong? Love Island USA winner reacts to cheating buzz

Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales may have found love and victory on Love Island USA Season 7, but their post-show romance is already under fire. Just a week after being crowned winners, Bryan is addressing swirling rumors that he cheated on Amaya, breaking his silence and giving fans an update on where their relationship really stands. Love Island USA Season 7 winners Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales confront cheating rumors.(@loveislandusa/X)

Bryan gives update on his relationship status with Amaya

Following rumors of Bryan cheating on Amaya, he seemingly responded to the cheating allegations as he shared a TikTok video. In the video, Amaya jumped into his arms, all while with a huge grin on her face. Bryan wrote, “When everyone thinks you're over meanwhile this is us,” and tagged her as well, shutting all rumors, as reported by Cosmopolitan.

Bryan previously shared about his relationship with Amaya in a recent interview with US Weekly. He told the news outlet, "[Amaya and I] are exclusive and taking steps to [be boyfriend and girlfriend]. We care deeply about each other and we don't want to rush things.”

He also shared that the couple is figuring out how to navigate their relationship beyond the cameras. Bryan added, "We're letting things happen naturally instead of doing stuff for the public eye, and we're gonna continue doing that.”

How did the Bryan Amaya rumors begin?

On Tuesday, a TikToker claimed on social media that she spotted Bryan getting cozy with another woman in a video, which has now been deleted. The allegations caught fans of the couple off guard.

The TikToker alleged that she met Bryan and a few other Love Island contestants at a Los Angeles Club. The social media user shared that she and her friends ended up going back to the Airbnb we all the contestants were staying. She then saw Bryan going to a private room with another woman, while Amaya was sleeping in the same Airbnb.