What did OnlyFans star Woesenpai do? Ex-boyfriend shares proof amid explosive abuse claims

OnlyFans star Woesenpai and her ex-boyfriend Rojah are at the center of a viral and chaotic breakup that's taken over social media. What began as a split has spiraled into a public battle filled with shocking abuse allegations, emotional videos, and so-called receipts from both sides. With over 900,000 followers on Instagram, Woesenpai is now facing serious accusations from Rojah, who’s not just talking but also bringing evidence. The turbulent breakup between OnlyFans star Woesanpai and Rojah has gone viral, featuring emotional videos and allegations of abuse. (yawoesenpai/Instagram)

Rojah's allegations against Woesenpai

Smashed windows

Among a series of clips with violent behaviour shared by Rojah, which are going viral, in the first clip, Woesenpai was seen donning a brown outfit as she clung to the front of Rojah's moving vehicle. After his several attempts to get her off the vehicle, she finally got off and stormed to the house and then smashed the rear window of the car, as reported by WHERE IS THE BUZZ.

Woesanpai's abusive behaviour

In a second segment, the OnlyFans star looked visibly distraught while wearing a black crop top and gray skirt. She then proceeded to rip the television off the wall and started screaming at Rojah. Woesenpai then collapsed on the bed, crying.

Rojah's concern over Woesanpai's mental health

In another portion of the clip, Woesenpai was sitting very still right in the middle of a very busy street. Wearing a white shirt and red polka dot shorts, she sat still as vehicles moved by dangerously close to her. Rojah recorded the scene from distance, visibly shaken as he asked, "Alexandra, come on bro, what is you doing bro? This is a scene, man.”

Later, in the same outfit, she could be seen sitting in their driveway. When Rojah tried to get her inside th ehouse she refused and said, "I want to die… I’m pleading my case to you because I sincerely want to die… I know I can’t do it myself bro, so I’ll make you do it when I can’t.”

As things escalated and she panicked, a police officer arrived who questioned her why she was in the traffic to which she replied, “I want to kill myself. I don’t want to be here.”

Woesaenpai tried to get Rojah arrested over false fraud allegations

In the final segment of the viral clip, Woesenpai tried to convince a police officer to arrest Rojah for fraud. She claimed, “You can literally arrest him for fraud right now. This apartment is not in his name.” However, the police officer told her, ““If they wanted us to kick him out they would have told us by now, and on top of that we can’t even kick him out because it’s a civil process,” to which Woesenpai appears disappointed and the video cuts out.