Love Island USA Season 7 reunion: Nicolas, Olandria and others arrive as filming begins in New York | Videos

The cast of Love Island USA Season 7 started filming the reunion episode Tuesday, August 12, in New York, TMZ reported. Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez and Iris Kendall were seen hand in hand, displaying their affection for each other. Chelley and Ace were also seen walking side by side with grins on their faces. Love Island USA Season 7 reunion: Nicolas, Olandria and others arrive as filming begins in New York (Love Island USA)

Clarke Carraway, however, was seen walking separately from Taylor Williams. Ariana Madix looked thrilled for filming, the outlet reported. Huda Mustafa, Chris Seeley or Belle-a Walker not spotted heading in for filming, but others who were seen arriving at the Manhattan studio separately from the rest were Nicolas Vansteenberghe, Olandria Carthen, and winners Bryan Arenales and Amaya Espinal. Meanwhile, Cierra Ortega has confirmed that she will not be seen in the reunion.

Videos on X show some of the popular contestants arriving to film the reunion. Take a look:

The reunion will be hosted by Andy Cohen and Madix, Deadline reported. The reunion is expected to feature last season's cast, except expelled contestants Yulissa Escobar and Cierra Ortega. It is scheduled to air on Monday, August 25. The episode can be streamed at 9 pm Eastern on Peacock.

‘I wanna line up to see the cast as they walk in’

Fans have been discussing the reunion in a Reddit post. The discussion began after a user asked, “So ppl have pretty much figured out the reunion is being filmed in NYC tomorrow (based on WWHL and Today Show schedule), but where will it be filmed?! Last year there were fans taking pics and lining up with the cast as they walked in, so will it be the same situation this year? (i live in Nyc and am want to line up like the fans did last year!!)”

One user commented, “Confirmed that they’re filming tomorrow! Amaya stopped by on Nic’s live tonight and they were all talking about what time they have to be ready for the “big day” tomorrow. They said they have to be ready by 7 or 8a. They didn’t leak location ofc”. “I wonder if there's gonna be any no-shows. Like, islanders that are scared to have their feet held to the fire for all the chaos they caused during and post-filming,” one user wrote, while another said, “I wanna line up to see the cast as they walk in too! Anyone know what time they did it last year?”

“Since the top 2 couples will be on WWHL then hopefully Pepe and Iris will be on the Today show on Thursday morning,” wrote a user. Another said, “reports i'm seeing say it's being filmed tonight. and same i want to go lineup as well ! i tried googling where they are having the step and repeat but didn't find anything.”