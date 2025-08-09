Love Island USA star Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez says his relationship with Iris Kendall 'doing great'

‘Love Island USA’ star Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez is having the time of his life with Iris Kendall, TMZ reported. Pepe was recently in Los Angeles to meet his friends and family. Fans can watch Love Island USA Season 7 on Peacock (Love Island USA)

While interacting with TMZ, a fan asked him about his relationship with Iris Kendall. Pepe could not stop himself from blushing, and his reaction gave away that he continues to be smitten with Iris.

Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez’s relationship with Iris Kendall

Even after the seventh season of ‘Love Island’, Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez is going strong with Iris Kendall. In a recent interview with People magazine, Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez revealed that he was “excited” about her future with Iris Kendall.

During his recent interaction with TMZ, when a Love Island fan asked him about his relationship status with Kendall, Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez said, “We are great. We are doing great”.

While he did not elaborate much about his personal life, Pepe seemed happy hearing out his girlfriend’s name.

Earlier, she shared that he was looking forward to enjoying some “time together” with Iris.

“̌̌We just want to be together and hang out together and just see what happens,” he told People.

Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez’s “amazing” Los Angeles visit

The Love Island star suggested that he was having a gala time in Los Angeles. He told TMZ that he had been living there for some time now. “It’s amazing. I get to be with friends and family. I’m happy about that,” he added.

Also, he seemed excited to reunite with his beloved dog in the city. “I get to be with my dog. I miss him the most,” he added.

FAQs

Is Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez still dating Iris Kendall?

Yes, Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez is still dating Iris Kendall. According to Pepe, their relationship is going great.

Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez was on which season of ‘Love Island’?

Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez was on Season 7 of ‘Love Island’.

Did Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez and Iris Kendall win ‘Love Island’?

No, the couple came in 4th place on day 32 of ‘Love Island’.

Who are the people that Iris Kendall dated on ‘Love Island’?

Apart from Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez, Iris Kendall dated TJ Palma on ‘Love Island’.