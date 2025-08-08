Where is the Canyon fire in California? Map, evacuation update as blaze burns in Los Angeles and Ventura counties

A fast-moving wildfire erupted Thursday afternoon near the Ventura-Los Angeles county line, prompting emergency evacuations in Piru and Castaic as Southern California grapples with an intense heat wave, as reported by the Los Angeles Times. Dubbed the Canyon Fire, the blaze ignited around 2 p.m. near Holser Canyon Road, rapidly spreading through dry brush and rugged terrain, according to Ventura County officials. The Canyon Fire ignited near Holser Canyon Road, spreading from 30 to 1,000 acres in just two hours. (Photo by Eric Thayer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Canyon Fire burns through nearly 5,000 acres: Check Map

Initially, the fire was reported to be blazing through 30 acres, but the fast-moving Canyon Fire jumped to 1000 acres within two hours, according to Ventura County officials. The fire had burned through 4,856 acres and was spreading east toward Castaic and Interstate 5 in L.A. County.

Andrew Dowd, spokesperson of the Ventura County Fire Department, told the LA Times, “Fire conditions are settling down for the night, the air is cooling off, and we continue to have an aggressive fire attack happening, coordinated between ground resources and helicopter.” He continued, "So while we certainly have a significant number of people still evacuated and a significant number of residents that are under evacuation orders, we continue to make good progress.”

Evacuation orders issued for residents

By Thursday night, firefighting efforts had made enough progress to downgrade the evacuation order in part of Val Verde to a warning, offering a small reprieve to some residents, officials said. However, the threat remained serious: as of late Thursday, approximately 2,500 residents and 700 structures were still under mandatory evacuation orders, while another 14,000 people and more than 4,700 structures remained under evacuation warnings, according to Dowd.