Val Verde 'Canyon Fire': Brush fire near Piru sparks evacuations- Check map and updates

A brush fire erupted in Val Verde in Santa Clarita on Thursday afternoon. Dubbed the 'Canyon Fire' it is located on the 6700 block of Holser Canyon Road near Piru. An evacuation warning has been issued for several zones in Los Angeles County and Ventura County. Representational image.(Unsplash)

Located southeast of Lake Piru, the fire has spread rapidly towards Los Angeles County, with its current area estimated between 30 to 50 acres. Here's a map of the fire:

The Canyon Fire is currently between 30 to 50 acres.(Mapbbox via WatchDuty)

This is a developing story.