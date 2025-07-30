What did Kenny Rodriguez do to JaNa Craig? Love Island USA stars break silence on split

Love Island USA stars JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez have officially addressed their recent breakup, speaking out for the first time since rumors began swirling over the weekend. Love Island USA stars JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez have broken up.(X/@queensofbravo)

JaNa Craig speaks out

In an emotional Instagram Story shared Tuesday, JaNa thanked fans for their support while addressing speculation surrounding the split.

“Hi my loves, Thank you for all your love & support. It means the world to me. As you know, Kenny and I are no longer together. Please know that I have seen all the breakup theories and none have matched up to how terrible, disgusting, and disappointing it truly is,” she wrote.

She added, “Discovering that someone you loved isn’t who you thought they were and that the relationship you thought you were building hasn’t been genuine since day one has been truly devastating. Thank you for respecting my privacy and please know as a child of God, I will always be okay.”

Kenny Rodriguez issues statement

Kenny also addressed the breakup via Instagram, sharing his own perspective.

“The past few days have been incredibly difficult. I've been quietly sitting with a lot of emotions and doing my best to process everything privately,” he wrote.

“Breakups are never easy, especially in the public eye. Sometimes, despite how deeply you care for someone, you come to the hard truth that the relationship was not something that could last long-term. I'll always be grateful for the time we shared and the memories we created. I release this chapter with no ill will, only a hope that JaNa's path forward brings her nothing but happiness.”

When did the breakup happen?

Fans first noticed something was off over the weekend, when JaNa and Kenny removed each other’s names from their Instagram bios. On Sunday, July 27, sources confirmed to TMZ that the couple had officially split, with JaNa reportedly being the one to make the decision.