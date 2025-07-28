Kenny Rodriguez cheated on JaNa Craig? Here's the tea on Love Island breakup row

JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez, two of Love Island USA season 6 stars, have broken up, TMZ reported, citing sources. The publication further added that the two decided to split up Sunday morning, with the former ‘making the choice to end the relationship.’ They are yet to react to the report and breakup rumors. JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez have broken up (X)

However, fans are now speculating that Rodriguez cheated on Craig. “Streets saying Kenny cheated on JaNa… I can’t believe he fooled me into trusting a Dominican man from the Bronx,” one fan wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“they were just together last night and now it’s allegations that kenny cheated up and down the timeline…” another fan tweeted.

Days ago, social media users noticed that JaNa and Kenny took one another out of their Instagram bios. They unfollowed each other, sparking breakup speculation. JaNa's ‘Powerpuff’ tribe, Serena Page and Leah Kateb, and their boyfriends also unfollowed Kenny.

Their relationship, once a fan favorite, faced challenges due to long-distance strains between JaNa’s Las Vegas base and Kenny’s Dallas life. Despite public appearances together as recently as July 26 and plans for their one-year anniversary, the sudden fallout suggests a rapid unraveling. The timing, amid Beyond The Villa airing, adds awkwardness, as their on-screen chemistry contrasts with this off-screen drama.

JaNa and Kenny finished in third place in Love Island USA season 6. Serena and her beau Kordell Page won the show, taking home a whopping $100k prize money.