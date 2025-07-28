JaNa and Kenny breakup: Why Love Island stars split; details here

It's off the island and the end of a love story for JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez – Love Island Season 6 stars – as they have broken up, TMZ reported. JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez reportedly broke up on Sunday(X/@PopSpectator)

The two broke up on Sunday morning and JaNa has been reportedly leaning on her close girlfriends all day to get over the heartbreak from the split with Kenny.

Why JaNa and Kenny broke up?

JaNa and Kenny broke up on Sunday and while no official reason for the split has been provided yet, TMZ reported that it was Kenny who decided to call it quits.

Were there hints of relationship troubles?

There has been online speculation about JaNa and Kenny's relationship over the past couple of days. Fans began to suspect trouble when they noticed that the pair had taken each other out of their Instagram bios and were no longer following each other on the Meta-owned social media platform either.

Serena Page and Leah Kateb, JaNa's close friends, who collectively came to be known as ‘PPG’ (Powerpuff Girls) on Love Island, also unfollowed Kenny. Their significant others have followed suit as well.

The publication further reported that it appears as though they had all their friends unfollow the other person, that is, Kenny. However, given they were posting about one another on social media last night, it would appear that some major blowup occurred.

While JaNa and Kenny finished third in the competition last year, Serena and her beau Kordell Page took home the $100,000 prize. Notably, Kenny had come into the Villa on Day 13. For now, neither have responded to TMZ's request for a comment.

However, with the two splitting up, it could be interesting to see how the tensions play out in Love Island: Beyond the Villa, which has shown the couple's tiffs sometimes in the past, but the two have always been in a decent place with their relationship at time of filming. Interestingly, even before the split, JaNa and Kenny's lives seemed to be headed in different directions, with the former working as an influencer in Las Vegas and the latter mulling a return to a full-time sales role in Dallas.