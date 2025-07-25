Love Island USA winner Amaya Espinal signs with talent agency that managed Madonna, Emma Watson

Amaya Espinal, the winner of Love Island USA Season 7, has signed with Gersh and Untitled Entertainment for full-scope representation, Deadline reported. Lovingly called “Amaya Papaya” by fans, Amaya's charismatic spirit, unfiltered charm, and positive energy made her a clear standout on the Peacock dating reality show, which she won alongside Bryan Arenales. Amaya Espinal won Love Island USA season 7 along with Bryan Arenales

Amaya is now clearly stepping into a new league and will be represented by the same talent agencies that have worked with prominent Hollywood stars like Madonna, Emma Watson, Ashton Kutcher and Uma Thurman among others. This is being touted as a huge development for the reality TV star, opening doors to new opportunities in entertainment, fashion, and more.

What's next for Amaya Espinal?

After signing with Gersh and Untitled Entertainment, Amaya is poised for a major post-show glow-up, as per the Deadline report.

The Love Island star has already surpassed 7.5 million followers across Instagram and TikTok, all without anyone managing her accounts while she was in the villa.

Amaya’s organic rise is a rare feat in reality TV. Her next stop? The Love Island USA Season 7 reunion, which premieres on Monday, August 25 at 9 PM ET on Peacock.

Amaya Espinal's journey on Love Island Season 7

She entered the Love Island Fiji villa on Day 5 as a bombshell, instantly grabbing eyeballs with a love triangle involving Ace Greene and Chelley Bissainthe. Her energy and honest efforts to connect were not always well received by fellow Islanders, some of whom misread her sincerity. But everything shifted during the “Stand on Business” challenge, a moment that changed how audiences perceived her.

It was then that Bryan Arenales stood by her, offering a heartfelt defense that gave fans a deeper glimpse into Amaya’s warmth and authenticity. Later on, their bond only grew stronger with time. Choosing to connect with Bryan turned out to be a game-changer, leading them to love, loyalty, and $100,000 staggering prize.

FAQs

How many followers does Amaya Espinal have on social media?

Amaya has amassed over 7.5 million followers across Instagram and TikTok, all gained organically without a social media team during her time in the villa.

Who did Amaya Espinal win Love Island USA Season 7 with?

Amaya won the show alongside Bryan Arenales.

Which agencies represent Amaya Espinal?

She is now signed with Gersh and Untitled Entertainment, joining a roster that includes stars like Ashton Kutcher and more.