Meet Amaya Espinal: The bold new bombshell taking Love Island USA season 7 by storm

Love Island USA season 7's new bombshell, Amaya Espinal, has been making waves ever since she entered the show. She has become one of the most popular contestants in the latest season, which premiered on 3 June on Peacock. (Also read: Who is Yulissa Escobar? Love Island USA contestant dismissed for hurling the N-word) Amaya Espinal is the latest addition to Love Island USA season 7.

Who is Amaya Espinal from Love Island USA Season 7

At 25 years old, Amaya hails from New York City. She balances her career as a registered nurse with her passion for social media, establishing herself as a content creator. She is garnering fans for her Dominican and German Descent, which gives her a different edge on the show.

Entrance into the Villa

Amaya entered the villa on Day 5 as a bombshell alongside Hannah Fields. Her arrival stirred immediate drama, notably when she shared a kiss with Jeremiah Brown during a challenge. This sparked tension with Huda Mustafa, who had been developing a connection with Jeremiah. Following the initial stir, Amaya coupled up with Ace Greene, a dancer and content creator. However, as the season progressed, Amaya began to question the depth of their connection, expressing doubts about their relationship.

Fans reactions to Amaya

Amaya has been garnering praise on Reddit for her bold yet mature stance on the show. While some fans found her constant giggling annoying, others defended it as a sign of nervous behaviour because she is still new to the show.

One Redditor wrote, "She’s so cutesy!!! I hate that everyone is being so hard on her just bc they don’t like her voice. I’ve even seen ppl say Huda was right about her, and that’s just not true. (sic)"

Another fan wrote, "I'm liking her... Hope she gets a bombshell who matches her vibe a 100%...I don't want her to leave soon cuz she's genuine and nice. (sic)"

Another fan commented, "I love her. She has very good vibes, but she’s smarter than she lets on. She's very beautiful, too. I love that she called Ace out. He’s trying to make it seem like she wants to jump his bones when it’s not that."

Personal Life and Social Media Presence

Outside the villa, Amaya has garnered attention for her vibrant social media presence. She recently shared stunning photos from a getaway in Turks & Caicos, where she was seen glowing in a baby blue bikini at the Ritz-Carlton recently.