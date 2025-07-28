JaNa makes big change after Love Island star's breakup with Kenny

JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez – Love Island Season 6 stars – are reportedly calling it quits on their relationship. Fans had already spotted that JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez had taken each other out of their Instagram bios, before the breakup was made official.(X/@queensofbravo)

As per TMZ, Kenny is the one who wanted to end the relationship and the two broke up on Sunday, though the exact reason for the split is not known. The publication also reported that JaNa is leaning on her friends to get over the heartbreak of her split with Kenny.

During these troubled times, JaNa has made some big changes on her Instagram profile.

JaNa's big Instagram change after breakup

Fans had already spotted that JaNa and Kenny had taken each other out of their Instagram bios, before the breakup was made official. She has also unfollowed Kenny on Instagram.

Further, JaNa, who might be looking for some privacy during this personally trying time has turned off comments for her Instagram profile.

“Jana has deleted Kenny from her instagram. Jana's also turned off her comments,” one user commented on X.

Further, Serena Page and Leah Kateb, JaNa's close friends, who collectively came to be known as ‘PPG’ (Powerpuff Girls) on Love Island, unfollowed Kenny as well, along with their significant others.

Given that they were posting about each other last night, and now seem to have gotten all their friends to unfollow Kenny as well, there is a chance that some major blowup might have taken place.

JaNa and Kenny's Love Island adventures and beyond

JaNa and Kenny came in third in Love Island Season 6, with Serena and her beau Kordell Page taking home the $100,000 prize. Kenny had come into the Villa on Day 13.

Their split casts a shadow on Love Island: Beyond the Villa, where both appear, and while their tensions have made it to the screen previously, the two were always in a decent place in their relationship during filming. However, JaNa and Kenny seemed to be headed on different paths long before they split up, with the former living as an influencer in Los Angeles, and the latter mulling a return to a full-time sales role in Dallas.