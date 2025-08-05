Love Island winner Amaya Papaya shares perfume collab with Selena Gomez | Watch

Love Island USA’s breakout star Amaya Papaya is stepping into the world of beauty - one spritz at a time. The fan-favorite reality star and influencer just dropped a playful Instagram reel featuring Rare Beauty’s much-anticipated perfume, Rare Eau de Parfum. With a cheeky caption, “Spray the perfume so much it’s our new oxygen” - Amaya effortlessly embodied the scent’s irresistible charm. Love Island's Amaya Papaya drops new video collab with Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty.(instagram/@amayaelizabeth_)

In the reel, Amaya is seen giving herself a generous spritz before heading out, raving about how much she “loved this new smell” and can’t wait to wear it daily. It's lighthearted, glam and so very Amaya.

Selena Gomez’s scent-sational launch

Rare Eau de Parfum is Rare Beauty’s first foray into fragrance, and it’s already creating a buzz ahead of its August 7 launch. Described as warm, sweet and slightly spicy, the scent blends caramel, pistachio, and pink pepper with heart notes of vanilla and cocoa. It settles into a soft base of sandalwood and musk - basically, it’s sunshine in a bottle.

What makes it even more special? The bottle design is accessibility-first, created in collaboration with hand therapists to ensure everyone can spritz with ease. Selena Gomez really said: beauty for all.

In addition, Rare Beauty is also launching four Fragrance Layering Balms, letting fans create custom scent profiles that feel just as unique as they are.

Amaya is in her it-girl era

Since winning over hearts on Love Island Season 7, Amaya Papaya (real name Amaya Espinal) has continued to shine - on screen, online, and now, in the beauty world. With her charm, humour, and undeniable glow, Amaya is clearly just getting started.

You'll want to keep your eyes peeled for more. And maybe grab that perfume!