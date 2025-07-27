Selena Gomez gives a sneak peek into her wedding menu plans, and what she doesn’t want

Singer-actor Selena Gomez might be keeping mum about the details of her upcoming wedding to record producer Benny Blanco, but she is spilling the beans on what's on and off the menu for the special day. Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez started dating in June 2023.(instagram)

Selena Gomez spills wedding menu secrets

The singer dropped hints about the menu she wants for her wedding in a clip posted by her beauty brand, Rare Beauty, on Instagram. The video is posted with a caption, “When the day comes, it’s a reminder to make every moment yours.”​

The clip starts with some menu brainstorming for when she will get married, with Selena, 33, saying, “Whenever that day comes, I do know I don’t want a big cake.”

Instead, Selena wants a smaller, more intimate dessert, just for her and Benny, 37, to share. She said, “I think I’d want a mini one for just us that we can freeze.”

Ditching the sweet treat, Selena shared that her “preferred dessert would be biscuits and gravy”. “My Nana’s biscuits and gravy. That sounds like dessert to me,” she added.

Sometime back, the Daily Mail reported that the Only Murders in the Building actor and the music producer will exchange vows in a star-studded ceremony in California in September. It is being said that the nuptials will only be attended by their close friends and family. Invitations have already been mailed, including to Selena’s friend Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

What do we know about Selena and Benny’s relationship

Benny and Selena started dating in June 2023, although their romance wasn't widely known until December that year. The couple had previously collaborated professionally on several projects, including Selena's songs Kill 'Em with Kindness (2015) and Trust Nobody (2017), as well as the music video for Benny's song I Can't Get Enough. After a whirlwind romance, they announced their engagement in December 2024. Benny recently revealed that their upcoming wedding would be a "chill" yet "amazing" celebration.