Amaya 'Papaya', Bryan win Love Island and hearts on social media: 'Poetic in Trump's America'

Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales made history, becoming the first Latino couple to win Love Island USA, walking away with a $100,000 prize. Latino couple, Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales, won Love Island USA (Instagram/@loveislandusa)

The win, which comes at a time when President Donald Trump is cracking down on immigrants, including Latinos, has drawn varied reactions online.

One user commented, “amaya papaya and bryan the first latino couple to win love island ever im gaggeddd this is history.”

Another user posted that the win was ‘poetic’, saying “A latino couple winning Love Island “USA” isn’t it poetic?”

“Amaya Papaya and Bryan are the first Latino couple to win Love Island—and in Trump's America! Magical”, yet another user said on X, adding “let’s go!”

One person on X commented that it was a great week to be a Latino, stating “Bad Bunny residency started. Amanda Serrano main evented a boxing event on Netflix from MSG. Amaya and Bryan are the first ever Latino couple to win love island.”

Despite the couple’s win, some fans have been left feeling that Amaya carried the two to victory, and Bryan didn’t contribute as much.

“Amaya Espinal just made reality TV history as part of the first Latino couple to win Love Island USA Season 7—but mixed reactions online highlight a divide. While fans crown “Papaya” the breakout star, debates rage over Bryan’s role.,” an individual said.

Another exclaimed that ‘Latinos keep on winning’, saying “Last week, it was Mexico with the gold cup and now it’s a Latino couple winning love island! It makes me happy to be a Mexican-American.”

Meanwhile, one user, commenting on the socio-political situation in the US, noted, “First Latino/Latina couple to win Love Island USA, away in Fiji... a moment existing in stark contrast to what Latino communities are confronting back on home soil in the USA. Someone needs to write this dissertation, please.”

Whether seen as a feel-good breakthrough or a moment for cultural debate, the win has clearly struck a chord with viewers across the US.