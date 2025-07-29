Love Island star Ellie Brown announces engagement to mystery boyfriend in emotional post. See pics here

Love Island UK Season 4 diva Ellie Brown is engaged. The reality star took to her Instagram and shared the joyous news by posting dreamy photos of the proposal along Chicago’s scenic riverfront. One year after going public with her relationship, she dropped a carousel on social media, writing, “My most confident YES,” in her July 28 post. As soon as she posted pictures, fans and fellow Islanders of Brown quickly filled the comments with love and congratulations, celebrating her romantic milestone beyond the villa that first introduced her to audiences back in 2018. Love Island UK star Ellie Brown gets engaged(Instagram/brown.elle)

Ellie Brown gets engaged to a mystery boyfriend

As per E! News, with the city skyline as their backdrop, Ellie Brown’s mystery fiancé delivered a heartfelt message before slipping a teardrop diamond ring onto her finger. The couple, beaming with joy, later celebrated with a cozy lunch on a boat.

Ellie, who left Love Island UK on day 43 of season four, gave fans a glimpse of the stunning ring on her Instagram stories, writing, "has a faint blue and pink on either side of the yellow." She added, "I absolutely ADORE it. I never would of even thought of something like that?!!" A true sparkle moment beyond the villa.

On her Instagram, the 27-year-old television personality also revealed how she tried to FaceTime her family in the UK after the proposal, thinking they were asleep, only to find them waiting at dinner. "I thought they were sleeping bcos of the time difference, but they were here," she wrote on her Insta alongside a video of her family surprising her at dinner.

"And my fiancé's family, too. We are sooo blessed to have two amazing families. I love them all so much," she added. She also revealed that her family gifted the newly engaged couple a trip to Venice, Italy.

However, the fun did not end there, as Ellie also praised her fiancé in a heartfelt Instagram stories post. "Thank you for the most beautiful moment of my life, the months of planning, every tiny detail," she wrote. For the unaware, though Brown's Love Island journey with Alex George and Charlie Brake was brief, real love found her beyond the villa.

FAQs:

1. Who is Ellie Brown engaged to?

Ellie has not publicly revealed her fiancé’s name.

2. Where did the proposal take place?

The proposal happened on a boat along the Chicago River.

3. What special gift did Ellie receive after the proposal?

Her family surprised the couple with a romantic getaway to Venice, Italy.