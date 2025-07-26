Woman deletes tweet celebrating Hulk Hogan’s death after severe backlash: ‘Karma will find you, it won't be kind’

A woman, who worked as a writer in the company sued to bankruptcy by Hulk Hogan, has deleted her tweet about the death of the WWE wrestler after facing severe backlash on social media. She was a part of the media company that was sued after publishing a sex tape featuring the wrestler. Yvette d'Entremont used to work for Gawker Media, a company that was sued into bankruptcy by Hulk Hogan. (AFP, X/@TheSciBabe)

Yvette d'Entremont posted on X, “So Hulk Hogan died. As a former Gawker writer (as are all Gawker writers thanks to Hulk Hogan), I won't be the first or the last to say 'f** that guy.' Dance on any grave you want to, but this one's mine.” However, after being criticised for being crass, she deleted her post.

What’s the context?

The tweet reminded people of the feud between Hogan and Gawker Media. Long story short, Hogan won $140 million after he sued the organisation for publishing his private sex tape. The company later went bankrupt.

Writer slammed, shamed:

An individual lashed out, “Gawker was trash, and I took pleasure in its demise. You, on the other hand, take pleasure in someone's death. How noble and kind of you.” Though d'Entremon deleted her post, she has been responding to tweets calling her out. In a post she wrote, “I also took great pleasure reading the obituaries of Henry Kissinger and Rush Limbaugh, and I won't apologize for those either.”

Another remarked, “She is a bad person and now everybody knows it.” A third posted, “Lol. You deleted your original post.” A fourth wrote, “Karma will find you, it won't be kind.”

How did Hulk Hogan die?

Hulk Hogan died at the age of 71 on Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest. The news of his demise prompted many to take to social media to share their condolences.

WWE shared a tribute for the legendary wrestler on their official X profile. “WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans.”