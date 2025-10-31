What did Dean Lewis do? Allegations explained as singer issues apology: ‘People are angry’

Dean Lewis, the Australian singer-songwriter behind hits such as “Be Alright” and “Waves”, has issued a public apology after multiple women shared allegations of inappropriate behavior against the 38-year-old. Dean Lewis and Matt Hansen for the North American tour announcement(Dean Lewis in Instagram)

Multiple TikTok and Instagram posts stated that he engaged in flirtatious and intimate interactions with fans that left them feeling uncomfortable. Then, in a detailed statement posted on his Instagram account, Lewis acknowledged that over the past decade, he had engaged in text messages and private conversations with adult fans.

He wrote, “I understand why people are angry and disappointed after learning embarrassing details of intimate, private conversations and relationships I’ve had with consenting adults over the past decade, but I want to emphasize that none of this is illegal.”

What the allegations say

In recent weeks, women took to social-media platforms such as TikTok to share personal accounts, screenshots, and recordings of what they claimed were inappropriate messages from Lewis.

One fan described being asked, after expressing no interest in a sexual relationship, “Do you want to make me happy?” — an interaction she said made her feel uneasy.

Lewis admitted to engaging in “dumb flirty texts.” He said that in some cases, those interactions led to consensual intimate encounters he believed were private.

Lewis further said in his post that he now realizes many of those interactions hurt people. “I was breathtakingly dumb texting and flirting … I should have been more sensitive that not everyone might look at our interactions the way I often did,” Lewis stated.

“None of this is illegal”

Lewis denied any illegal wrongdoing, emphasizing that all the interactions involved consenting adults and that “none of this is illegal.” He announced that he would undergo “intense therapy” aimed at dramatically shifting his approach to relationships, and pledged to implement new boundaries around his interactions with fans.

He also addressed his supporters and family, saying: “From the bottom of my heart, I want to sincerely apologize to those I’ve hurt… I know it’s too much to ask for grace and forgiveness at this moment, but in time I hope to re-earn the trust of those I’ve disappointed.”