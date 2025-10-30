Enrique Iglesias waves at star-struck fan while stuck in Mumbai traffic on his way to day 2 of concert. Watch

Spanish singer and songwriter Enrique Iglesias performed in Mumbai on Wednesday and Thursday evening as part of his global tour. He posted a video on Thursday of himself being stuck in traffic before his concert and waving at a starstruck fan. Here’s how the fan reacted. Enrique Iglesias posted a video of him waving at a fan on the way to the Mumbai concert.

Enrique Iglesias waves to starstruck fan

Enrique shared a short clip on his Instagram, captioning it, “Mumbai traffic on the way to show #2 (heart emojis).” The video shows a female fan noticing him while sitting in another car. She waves at him and seems overwhelmed as she says, “Oh my God.” Enrique waves back at her after noticing her.

Fans thought Enrique interacting with the fan in traffic was the cutest thing, calling her ‘lucky’. “She’s so luckyy,” wrote one fan, while another agreed, “She's so lucky. I'm jealous.” One fan wrote, “Omg that's the best kind of coincidence,” while another commented, “You were a hidden poster inside my wardrobe in teen years.”

A fan who attended the concert on Wednesday commented, “i went for day 1 and i can say 100% this was the best live show man !! @enriqueiglesias you have an crazy stage presence energy!!!!” Another wrote, “India loves you.”

Enrique Iglesias’s global tour

Enrique’s Mumbai concerts are his first India performance since his sold-out tour in 2012. It is being produced by EVA Live in partnership with BEW Live. After his concert here, Enrique will head to Abu Dhabi for a concert on November 1, followed by performances in the Netherlands and Canada.

The first day of the concert, held at MMRDA Grounds, saw over 25,000 fans in attendance. The Latino singer was showered with everything from hats and T-shirts to even a phone while on stage. When a fan threw a phone at him, he caught it, clicked a selfie and threw it back into the crowd.