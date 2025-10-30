Enrique Iglesias kisses an excited fangirl on the first day of Mumbai concert, video surfaces online. Watch

Spanish pop sensation Enrique Iglesias made a grand comeback to India after 13 years, performing live in Mumbai on Wednesday. Fans who had eagerly awaited his return filled the venue with excitement, and several clips from the concert have since gone viral on social media. Spanish singer and songwriter Enrique Iglesias performs onstage during a concert in Mumbai on October 29, 2025. (AFP)

Enrique kisses a fan

In one of the most talked-about moments, Enrique stepped down from the stage to greet fans up close and was seen giving a female fan a sweet peck on the cheek, a gesture that quickly lit up the internet. He was meeting and greeting fans in the front pit when he suddenly grabbed a woman and kissed her on the face. The fan cried with joy, while Enrique smiled and then walked back to the stage. Watch the video below.

The moment drew nostalgic comparisons to his 2012 Pune concert, where the singer had made headlines for sharing a lip kiss with a fan on stage. The Mumbai event, however, was more subtle and affectionate, showcasing the singer’s warmth toward his Indian admirers.

Stars flock to Enrique's performance

The star-studded evening saw the presence of Bollywood and television celebrities, including Vidya Balan, Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet Singh, Kaccky Bhagnani Rubina Dilaik, and Abhinav Shukla, among others.

Ahead of his India tour, Enrique had expressed his excitement in a press note, saying, “I’ve missed performing in India; the fans there are some of the most loyal and passionate in the world. Since my first show back in 2004, the love has always been unreal. I can’t wait to get back to Mumbai and bring them this new show.”

Enrique is set to perform once again on Thursday, October 30, with reports suggesting that Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani, and several other stars are expected to attend.