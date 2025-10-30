Fan throws phone at Enrique Iglesias during Mumbai concert, singer clicks selfie before throwing it back. Watch

Pop sensation Enrique Iglesias returned to India for the first time in 13 years and won fans’ hearts with a roaring concert in Mumbai on Thursday night. The concert, held at MMRDA Grounds, saw over 25,000 fans converge, cheer, and sing along to the Latino pop star as he belted out some of his biggest hits. But one of the most fun moments of the show was Enrique being showered with hats, shirts, and even a phone or two on stage. Enrique Iglesias clicks selfie with a fan's phone on stage at his Mumbai concert.(Photo: Abhimanyu Mathur)

Enrique Iglesias clicks selfie with fan's phone on stage

As Enrique performed on stage, at one point, he walked on a ramp made on stage, getting closer to the fans in the fan pit. At this moment, a fan threw their phone onto the stage at Enrique. The 50-year-old singer deftly caught the device even as he was holding a mic. He smiled, clicked a selfie with the phone while flashing the peace sign, and then looked around in the crowd. Then, he threw the phone back into the crowd.

This only prompted more people to ‘try their luck’ with this tactic and get a special Enrique selfie on their phones. But alas, none of the other phones even landed on the stage. Enrique and his team were seen handing phones back to the fans once they fell near the stage.

About Enrique Iglesias Mumbai concert

The concert was opened by EDM duo Progressive Brothers and followed by Indo-Canadian pop star Jonita Gandhi, before Enrique took the stage for an electrifying 90-minute performance.

The sold-out event was Enrique’s third visit to India. The singer will perform one more time at the same venue on Friday night, when an even larger crowd is expected to attend. According to the organisers, among the attendees at the concert on night one were celebs like Malaika Arora, Vidya Balan, Rakul Preet Singh, Jaccky Bhanani, Rubina Dilaik, Anu Malik, and Abhinav Shukla.