Grammy winner Enrique Iglesias arrives in India after 13 years for Mumbai concert, greets paparazzi with namaste. Watch

The global music sensation and Grammy Award winner, Enrique Iglesias, has returned to India after a 13-year hiatus for his highly anticipated Mumbai concert. The Spanish singer was spotted at Kalina Airport on Tuesday, where he interacted with the paparazzi and posed for the cameras. Enrique Iglesias to arrive in India after 13 years for Mumbai concert.(Satish Bate)

Enrique Iglesias spotted at Mumbai airport

On Tuesday, Enrique touched down in Mumbai, setting the city abuzz with excitement ahead of his much-awaited two-day concert.

Enrique looked effortlessly stylish in a laid-back yet chic airport look, a grey T-shirt paired with matching jogger-style trousers, topped off with a grey cap and black sunglasses. He interacted with the paparazzi and posed for the camera as well. Before heading to his car, the international star paused to pose for the photographers and graciously greeted them with a ‘namaste’, earning cheers from the paparazzi.

About Enrique Iglesias' Mumbai concert

The singer, known for chart-toppers such as Hero, Bailamos, Escape and Addicted, is all set to cast his spell once again after a gap of 13 years in Mumbai. He will perform on October 30 at the MMRDA Grounds in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex. As tickets for the October 30 concert reportedly sold out quickly, organisers added another show on October 29 to accommodate the high demand.

Speaking about performing again in India, Enrique said in a statement, “I’ve missed performing in India; the fans there are some of the most loyal and passionate in the world. Since my first show back in 2004, the love has always been unreal. I can’t wait to get back to Mumbai and bring them this new show.”

Enrique Iglesias to extend his India trip

A source told Hindustan Times that the singer regrets not visiting the Taj Mahal during his previous trip and is now eager to see the historic monument. The source added that Enrique will extend his trip to Agra after his Mumbai concerts, saying, “Enrique enjoys exploring the culture of every city he performs in, as demonstrated by his visits in the past.”